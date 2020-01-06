Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Francesca Taravella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesca Taravella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francesca Taravella Obituary
Francesca Taravella

Cincinnati - Francesca (nee Messina) Taravella died peacefully at home on January 4 surrounded by her family. She was 91 years young. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Gaetano "Tony" Taravella, she is survived by her children Mario, Paul (Karen), Teresa, John and Tony (Rhonda) Taravella; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, in addition to relatives and friends in the United States and Sicily. At age 19, Francesca "Ciccina" sailed unaccompanied from her birthplace of Enna, Sicily, to the U.S. to join her future husband. She devoted her life to caring for her family. Known for her cooking skills, one never left the Taravella home hungry. Included among her many specialties were homemade sauce, sausage, ravioli and stuffed rice balls (arancini). In addition, Francesca was a skillful seamstress who also enjoyed ceramics classes, painting numerous Nativity sets and figurines for family and friends. A cherished mother and life of the party, she will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. Visitation will be Sun., Jan.12 from 4-7 p.m. at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Mon., Jan.13 at St. William Church. Internment St. Joseph (new) Cemetery. The family extends its sincere appreciation to the staff of Heartland Hospice and Bayley Adult Day Program for their caring support. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Council on Aging (175 TriCounty Parkway, Cinti., OH 45246), People Working Cooperatively (4612 Paddock Rd., Cinti., OH 45229) or Heartland Hospice (3960 Red Bank Rd. Cinti., OH 45227).

www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francesca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now