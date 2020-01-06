|
|
Francesca Taravella
Cincinnati - Francesca (nee Messina) Taravella died peacefully at home on January 4 surrounded by her family. She was 91 years young. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Gaetano "Tony" Taravella, she is survived by her children Mario, Paul (Karen), Teresa, John and Tony (Rhonda) Taravella; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, in addition to relatives and friends in the United States and Sicily. At age 19, Francesca "Ciccina" sailed unaccompanied from her birthplace of Enna, Sicily, to the U.S. to join her future husband. She devoted her life to caring for her family. Known for her cooking skills, one never left the Taravella home hungry. Included among her many specialties were homemade sauce, sausage, ravioli and stuffed rice balls (arancini). In addition, Francesca was a skillful seamstress who also enjoyed ceramics classes, painting numerous Nativity sets and figurines for family and friends. A cherished mother and life of the party, she will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. Visitation will be Sun., Jan.12 from 4-7 p.m. at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Mon., Jan.13 at St. William Church. Internment St. Joseph (new) Cemetery. The family extends its sincere appreciation to the staff of Heartland Hospice and Bayley Adult Day Program for their caring support. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Council on Aging (175 TriCounty Parkway, Cinti., OH 45246), People Working Cooperatively (4612 Paddock Rd., Cinti., OH 45229) or Heartland Hospice (3960 Red Bank Rd. Cinti., OH 45227).
www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020