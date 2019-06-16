Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Francine Carmela Cole Obituary
Francine Carmela Cole

Colerain Township - Age 65, passed away June 15, 2019. She was the loving wife of Dennis Cole; mother of Brian (Cindy) Daugherty, Brad (Gina) Daugherty, Dennis Cole Jr. and Brian Cole; dear grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 3. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH 45014, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10 am until the service at 12 noon. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019
