Francis Espelage
Francis Espelage

Anderson Twp. - Francis E. "Frank" Espelage, loving father of Ron (Mary) Espelage and Rick (Gayle) Espelage. Loving grandfather of Julie (David) Eaves, Andy (Ashley) Espelage, Amber Espelage and Nick (Amanda) Espelage. Great grandfather of 8. Dear brother of the late Howard (late Joan) Espelage and the late Gerald (Betty) Espelage. Best friend and dancing partner of the late Bettie Vogt. Frank was a WWII veteran having proudly served in the United States Navy, he taught mechanical engineering at the University of Cincinnati and always lived life to the fullest. He loved fishing, playing and coaching baseball. Frank passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Friday (Aug 21) from 8am-9:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DAV - Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or St. James Church 3565 Hubble Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247. Family requests all visitors to practice social distancing and to wear a face mask. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
