Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Seibert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. "Jim" Seibert


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Francis J. "Jim" Seibert Obituary
Francis J. 'Jim' Seibert

Aurora - Beloved husband of Betty Jane Seibert (Nee Grannan) for 60 years. Loving father of Susan (Rex) Martin, Linda (Robert) MacKenzie, James (Nancy) Seibert and Dr. Joseph Seibert. Devoted grandfather of Stephanie (Ben) Donaldson, Michael (Emma) Williams, Julie Martin, Samuel (Loami) Martin, Ben MacKenzie, William, Eleanor, Joseph, Lauren, Madeline, Zoe Seibert and great grandfather of Claire Donaldson. Son of the late Harold and Gertrude Seibert. Dear brother of Ann (Dr. Donald) Bergmann, William (Susan) Seibert and the late Joseph Seibert. Brother in law of Sue Rolfes. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 83 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on SATURDAY from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now