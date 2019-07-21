Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Paulin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis X. Paulin Jr.

Add a Memory
Francis X. Paulin Jr. Obituary
Francis X. Paulin Jr.

Anderson Twp. - Francis X. Paulin Jr., age 78 of Anderson Twp., died July 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce A. Paulin (nee Roat), devoted father of Diane M. (John) Fisher and Janet P. (Dan) Jansen, loving grandfather of Erik M. and Heather M. Fisher, caring great-grandfather of Kylie N. and Chloe M. Lorenz, dear brother of Joe Paulin, Jim Paulin, Renee Deis, Claire Edgell, Bill Paulin, and Mary Paulin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Church on Wednesday, July 24th at 10 am. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm. If desired, memorials may be directed to the , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH. 45203. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now