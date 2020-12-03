1/1
Frank A. Angilella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank A. Angilella

Cincinnati - Frank A. Angilella, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born April 11,1933 in Buffalo, NY to the late Frank V. and Josephine (nee Farina) Angilella. Frank was an engineer, handyman, trumpeter, pianist and prolific joke-teller. He was a longtime member of the Madisonville-Madeira-Mariemont Grand Lodge No. 419 and the Syrian Temple Concert Band. Whether he was setting up his synthesizer for a gig at a senior center or practicing on his beloved grand in the living room, he always had a captive audience. Frank loved crosswords and was a voracious reader of history and science. Frank is survived by his wife of 41 years, Beth (nee Bicknell); brother, Father Joseph Angilella of Los Gatos; son, Frank Angilella of New York; daughter, Jan Angilella; three stepsons, David (Sahar) Murphy, Todd (Sandy) Murphy and James (Alicia) Murphy; four loving granddaughters, Molly, Alex, Maddy and Ali; along with a host of extended family and dear friends. Due to Covid restrictions, no public services will be planned. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.mrfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved