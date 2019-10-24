Resources
Frank A. Stewart, 74, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. A career merchant and U.S. Marine Corp. veteran, Frank was known for his sharp wit, subtle humor and meticulous character. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ronnelle Campbell Stewart; his sister Patricia Frank (Carl Frank) and her children Kevin, Michael and Jeff. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Jane Mier (Bill). Services will be privately held, and arrangements are made by Davis Watkins Funeral Home of Miramar Beach. In lieu of flowers, a donation to in the name of Frank Stewart would have made him smile and grateful.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
