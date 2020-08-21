1/
Frank Crabtree
Cold Spring, KY - Frank Crabtree, beloved husband of Angie Forde Crabtree for 64 years, loving father of Rose (Lou) Zechella, Trina (Craig) Holtkamp and the late Edward Jesse (Shirley) Unthank, grandfather of 7, great grandfather of 14 with one on the way, son of the late Wheeler and Stella (Clark) Crabtree, brother of Jeanette Huff, Edith Schuh, Reba Fahlbusch and the late Nell Critteden. Died at his home, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 age 85. US Army Korean War Veteran, member of the American Legion, Retired Brakeman and Conductor, after 30 years of service with B&O Railroad and CSX, member of the United Transportation Union, Kentucky Colonel. Due to Covid 19, private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Newport Salvation Army, 340 West 10th Street, Newport, KY (41071) or Hospice Care of St Elizabeth, 483 South Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY (41017). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
