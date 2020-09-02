Frank Hale Stewart



Frank Hale Stewart died on the morning of August 16, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a loving husband to the late Cynthia Ellis Stewart, and father of two sons, Allen Ellis Stewart and Frank Hale Stewart, Jr. (Allison) and grandfather of Elisa B. Norton, Graham W. Stewart, and Colin G. Stewart.



After receiving his bachelor's degree from Harvard College, Frank served in the U.S. Army for two years before following in his father's footsteps at the University of Virginia Law School. Frank came to Cincinnati in 1958 and was hired by the law firm of Taft Stettinius & Hollister, where he practiced labor law for 40 years. He was a protégé of J. Mack Swigert, the principal author of the Taft Harley Act at the direction of Senator Robert A. Taft. He was a co-host on a regular radio news show and fielded innumerable questions on employment and labor law. Frank navigated labor law as it evolved over the decades and became a lawyer's lawyer in the labor and employment law practice across the entire country. He chaired the law firm's Labor and Employment Law Section from 1988 to 1997, when he retired. He also chaired the Taft firm's Employment Committee for many years and was responsible for recruiting and mentoring many young lawyers who went on to become leaders in the firm and in other diverse positions nationwide ranging from corporate in-house counsel to federal judge. Frank used his legal skills to serve as an arbitrator and mediator in private disputes, and he was an adjunct professor of Labor Law at the University of Cincinnati for many years. He was overjoyed to be invited to teach programs on mediation and arbitration at his alma mater, the University of Virginia Law School. Beyond his career in law, Frank was also a leader in the Cincinnati arts community, and served as a member and as chair of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's Board of Directors. His skill as a Bridge Player was legendary.



A Celebration of Frank's life will be held at a future date.









