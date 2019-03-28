Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Frank Kuykendall
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
More Obituaries for Frank Kuykendall
Frank Kuykendall


Frank Kuykendall Obituary
Frank Harmon Kuykendall

Madeira - Frank, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on March 26. Loving husband of 69 years to Jane (Forbes) his wife and life-long friend. Devoted father of Frank (Vicki), Gary (Tami), Cathy (Jim), Amy (Tom) and the late Terrie Lynne. Loving grandpa of 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Frank & Jane enjoyed TV sports, traveling and being with their family. Friends may visit April 1 at 10:00 am until Funeral Service at 12:00 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kenwood Fellowship Church, 7205 Kenwood Rd. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019
