Services
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
Columbia Township - Frank Lohr an independent, confident, loyal and hardworking man, who was enjoying a full life at 97, died following a brief illness at his home on August 11 surrounded by his family and friends. Frank loved his family, was a staunch Democrat and an avid sportsman. He was married for 74 years to the late Helen Gant Lohr. They met and married during WW II while he was serving as a flight engineer on B-29's in the Bomber Test Section at Wright Field. Frank received a Bronze Star for his service in the Pacific Theater. After the war, Frank returned to Cincinnati Milling Machine (Milacron) where he worked as a machinist for 47 years. Frank leaves behind many who love him including daughters Peggy Fuhrman (Jim), Patty Buecker (David) and Molly Lohr. Daughter Linda Clarke preceded him in death along with his parents, Frank and Emma Lohr and six siblings. He is also survived by his sister's Barbara Ann Hodges and Marilyn Sternasty. Frank was a devoted grandfather to Doug Scalf (Kindra), Meredith Bauman (Nathan), Ryan Scalf (Jackie), Alexis Spiegelman (Marcus), and Josephine Buecker. He was also a great-grandfather to Luke Bauman, Grant Bauman, Reed Bauman, Tyson Levy, Cecilia Hall, Amanda Hall, Reina Spiegelman, Rebekah Spiegelman and Andrew Scalf. The family expresses deep gratitude to Dr. Raymond Noschang, Dr. Simon Jung, Dr. William Glockner and Dr. Nick Woebkenberg for the great care they provided. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12 Noon at Craver Riggs Funeral Home, 529 Main St., Milford, OH, where family and friends will be received from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Milford, OH.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019
