Fr. Frank M. Oppenheim, S.J.
Fr. Frank M. Oppenheim, S.J. April 3, 2020. Age 94. A Jesuit for over 75 years. He was born in Coldwater, OH. He is survived by one sister, Sr. Ramona Oppenheim, SM of Maryknoll, NY. And many, many nieces and nephews.
He entered the Society of Jesus on September 1, 1942 at Milford, Ohio. He was ordained on June 15, 1955 at West Baden College in southern Indiana. After studying for undergraduate and graduate degrees, Fr. Frank earned a Doctorate in Philosophy from St. Louis University in 1962. Fr. Frank was one of the leading experts, if not the leading, expert, on the philosophy and writings of Josiah Royce.
In 1961, Fr. Frank was missioned to Xavier University where he spent most of his Jesuit life. He was an associate professor (1961-1979) and professor (1979-2009) of Philosophy. In addition to his teaching duties, Frank was on various committees and did much research and writing. He was a consultant to the Cincinnati Archdiocese Ecumenical Commission during the 1969-1970 academic year. Frank was director of the Kenya Sociological Survey, a retreat director, and a substitute teacher in St. Paul's Seminary in Wau, Sudan (1976-1977). After leaving Xavier University in 2008, Frank researched about Josiah Royce at the Harvard University archives (2008-2009). In 2009 he moved to Colombiere Center where he continued to do research and write about Josiah Royce's writings, was editor of a critical edition of Josiah Royce's book "The Problem of Christianity," and was coordinator of the Colombiere Jesuits' oral history program.
Fr. Frank was a devoted Jesuit who deeply loved Christ. He was a scholar who loved to "seek the truth". He would ask questions, research, and write in his quest to find -- and share -- the Truth. Through his words and writings, he advocated a "philosophy of loyalty". In his later years, Frank had many health issues and was close to death many times. Throughout his life, even while dealing with the debilitating effects of his illnesses, he was peace-filled, jovial, and considerate. He will be remembered by many as a man with an inquisitive mind and a contagious smile -- a gentleman and a scholar, and a wonderful Jesuit priest, in the very best way.
A Funeral Mass and burial were held privately at Colombiere Center in Clarkston, MI. Condolences may be sent to his sister, Sr. Ramona Oppenheim, SM, Maryknoll Convent, P.O. Box 311, Maryknoll NY 10545.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020