Frank P. Sheppard
Frank P. Sheppard

Beloved husband for 48 years to Mary Jo Sheppard (nee Breitner), loving father of Christy (Mike) Pitman and Brian Sheppard, dear grandfather of Emma and Sophia, dear brother of Jackie Bonavita and step-brother of Ronnie McGill and the late Larry Dee, brother-in-law of Janet Breitner, uncle to many nieces and nephews. Passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, November 1st at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 5-8PM. Funeral Mass will be Monday, November 2nd, 10AM at St. Lawrence Church. Memorials may be made to Roger Bacon High School. www.vittstermeranderson.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
