Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Frank Schmidt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
330 W Vine St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Schmidt


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Frank Schmidt Obituary
Frank Schmidt

Reading - Frank M. Schmidt, loving father of Heather (Tim) Meyer and Jeannette (Jesse) Schmidt. Beloved grandfather of Tanner, Reagan & Mallory Meyer and Brady & Adelyn Schmidt. Dear brother of Phil (Barb) Schmidt, Barbara Radford, Julie Meyer, Andrea (Bill) Coburn and Tim Schmidt. Former husband of Marlene Schmidt. Son of the late Andrew & Mary (nee Teismann) Schmidt. Also survived by his beloved BelWood Country Club friends. Passed away Friday March 6, 2020. Age 75. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12th from 3:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 13th at 10:00AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church 330 W Vine St. (45215). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to 4310 Cooper Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 https://hospiceofcincinnati.org, or 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256, or Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306, www.tunnel2towers.org or the . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -