Frank Schmidt
Reading - Frank M. Schmidt, loving father of Heather (Tim) Meyer and Jeannette (Jesse) Schmidt. Beloved grandfather of Tanner, Reagan & Mallory Meyer and Brady & Adelyn Schmidt. Dear brother of Phil (Barb) Schmidt, Barbara Radford, Julie Meyer, Andrea (Bill) Coburn and Tim Schmidt. Former husband of Marlene Schmidt. Son of the late Andrew & Mary (nee Teismann) Schmidt. Also survived by his beloved BelWood Country Club friends. Passed away Friday March 6, 2020. Age 75. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12th from 3:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 13th at 10:00AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church 330 W Vine St. (45215). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to 4310 Cooper Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 https://hospiceofcincinnati.org, or 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256, or Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306, www.tunnel2towers.org or the . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020