Dr. Frank Zemlan
Cincinnati - Dr. Frank P. Zemlan, beloved husband of Dr. Cheryle Webb for 28 years. Devoted brother of John (Pamela) Zemlan and the late Mary Jo Zemlan. Cherished uncle of John (Elizabeth) Zemlan, Andrew Zemlan, and David (Victoria) Zemlan. Dear great uncle of Henry, Burke, Alexander and Isaac. Passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 73. Dr. Zemlan was very active at the Indian Hill Church as the chair person for pastoral care. He served 12 years on Vestry and sang bass in the Choir from 1991-2020. He was the Director of Alzheimer's research at the University of Cincinnati and was a professor in the Department of Psychiatry. Frank played lead guitar and sang with the Philadelphia Jug Band for over 40 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at the Indian Hill Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to The Indian Hill Church or the University of Cincinnati. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
.