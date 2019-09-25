Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8815 E Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8815 E Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Fred H. Wernke Obituary
Fred H. Wernke

Maineville - Fred H. Wernke of Maineville. Beloved husband of Julianne Dorsch and the late Clarice Wernke. Loving father of Frederick (Elaine) Wernke, Robert (Barb) Wernke, Mary Katherine (Gregg) Swadener, Russell (Jerri) Wernke, Randall (Monica) Wernke, & the late Ronald Wernke. Father-in-law of Brenda Wernke. Dear step-father of Carol Paul, Cathryn (Bob) Figlestahler, & James (Gwen) Arrigon. Proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, & 5 step great grandchildren. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Passed away September 21, 2019 at the age of 85. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM - 12 PM on Friday, September 27 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, 45249, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 PM. Interment Gate of Heaven. Donation in memory of Fred may be directed to the Serra Club of Cincinnati or Habitat for Humanity. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019
