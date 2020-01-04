Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
6539 Beechmont Ave
Mt. Washington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Zistler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred H. Zistler


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Fred H. Zistler Obituary
Fred H. Zistler

February 25th 1932 - January 2nd, 2020

The family of Fred (Fritz) Henry Zistler announces his peaceful passing on January 2, 2020 at the age of 87 years.

Fred was a devout lifelong Catholic and Knight of Columbus. A patriot and veteran, he served in the Korean War as

a Staff Sergeant of the United States Army.

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Also, a constant problem solver, Fred delighted in taking care of

his family and neighbors. He was active in the community, volunteering for the Comboni Missionaries, coaching

basketball, baseball, and football for Guardian Angels School, Moeller K of C #3861, and Mt. Washington American Legion Post 484. He was a golfer and a nature lover, spending many a summer in Lake Cumberland boating and water skiing.

Fred will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife Joyce Zistler, sons the late Drew, Bob, (Vicki Lovins) and

Dan Zistler, (Sarah) and grandchildren Andrew Zistler, (Bridget Cunningham) Wyatt, and Brynn.

Visitation to be held at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave. Wednesday, January 8th from

5 PM to 7 PM. with Moeller K of C and Mt. Washington American Legion Post 484 services at the funeral home on Wed. at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Guardian Angels Catholic Church 6539 Beechmont Ave, Mt. Washington on Thursday, January 9th at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -