Services
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 452412555
(513) 948-1113
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred L. Owens


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Fred L. Owens Obituary
Fred L. Owens

Sycamore Township - Fred Lester Owens, age 85 resident of Sycamore Township passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born to James and Emily Owens (nee Schiweickhart) on July 13, 1934 in Maude, Ohio. Beloved husband of 64 years to Susie Owens (nee Smallwood). Dear father of Fred Jr. (Martha), Mark (Pat), Tony (Julie) Owens, Diana (Terry) Kempf, and Kathy Owens. Brother of Bob (Joyce), Jerry (Wanda) Owens, Emily (Larry) Stevens, Helen Hennel. Dear grandfather of Jason (Jackie), Christie, Stephen (Hali) Owens, Kelsey (Myles) Loeper, and Madison Owens. Great-grandfather of Layla and Remington Owens. Visitation will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner), 10980 Reading Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241, Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00AM - 12:15PM. Funeral service to follow at 12:30PM at the funeral home. Burial at West Chester Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now