Fred L. Owens
Sycamore Township - Fred Lester Owens, age 85 resident of Sycamore Township passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born to James and Emily Owens (nee Schiweickhart) on July 13, 1934 in Maude, Ohio. Beloved husband of 64 years to Susie Owens (nee Smallwood). Dear father of Fred Jr. (Martha), Mark (Pat), Tony (Julie) Owens, Diana (Terry) Kempf, and Kathy Owens. Brother of Bob (Joyce), Jerry (Wanda) Owens, Emily (Larry) Stevens, Helen Hennel. Dear grandfather of Jason (Jackie), Christie, Stephen (Hali) Owens, Kelsey (Myles) Loeper, and Madison Owens. Great-grandfather of Layla and Remington Owens. Visitation will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner), 10980 Reading Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241, Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00AM - 12:15PM. Funeral service to follow at 12:30PM at the funeral home. Burial at West Chester Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 26, 2019