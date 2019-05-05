Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Fred Schermbeck
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Hillside Chapel
525 Martin Luther King Drive West,
Cincinnati, OH
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillside Chapel,
525 Martin Luther King Drive West
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Fred R. Schermbeck, beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Schermbeck (nee Lehan), with whom he shared his life for 63 years; devoted father of Kevin and Greg Schermbeck, and daughter-in-law, Laurie LeVesque; loving grandfather of Greg, Matthew, and A.J. Schermbeck, Aaron Coots, and Candice Varney; great grandfather of Joeh Coots, Makayla, Ryan, Charliegh, Braydon, and Macy Lynn Schermbeck, and Charlotte and Julian Varney; dear brother of the late Linda Stone. May 1, 2019. Age 77. Memorial Gathering will be held at Hillside Chapel, 525 Martin Luther King Drive West, Cincinnati, OH 45220 on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6:30 PM til time of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Memorial donations may be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home serving the family. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019
