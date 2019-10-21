Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Schrier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred (Wwii Navy) Schrier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred (Wwii Navy) Schrier Obituary
(WWII Navy) Fred Schrier

Mason - SCHRIER, Fred, age 92, passed away October 20, 2019, beloved husband of the late Edythe Schrier and Sharon Cundiff-Schrier, devoted father of Rob (Heidi Praff) Schrier, Karen Schrier-Meyers & Amanda (Toby Jones) Schrier, great grandfather of 3. Private graveside services held at the convenience of the family. Shiva will be observed Weds, October 23, 3:00 P.M. at Cedar Village , 5467 Cedar Village Drive, Mason, OH 45040. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Jewish Community Center. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.