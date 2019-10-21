|
|
(WWII Navy) Fred Schrier
Mason - SCHRIER, Fred, age 92, passed away October 20, 2019, beloved husband of the late Edythe Schrier and Sharon Cundiff-Schrier, devoted father of Rob (Heidi Praff) Schrier, Karen Schrier-Meyers & Amanda (Toby Jones) Schrier, great grandfather of 3. Private graveside services held at the convenience of the family. Shiva will be observed Weds, October 23, 3:00 P.M. at Cedar Village , 5467 Cedar Village Drive, Mason, OH 45040. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Jewish Community Center. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019