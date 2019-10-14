Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
View Map
Union - Freda S Carlin of Union, KY, died unexpectedly at her home on October 8, 2019. Always ready with a helping hand, Freda loved bringing people together for fellowship. She was an eternal caregiver who loved her husband and children dearly. She is survived by her beloved Robert, her spouse of 53 years, and her children Shannon Carlin, Shane Carlin (Annie Sit), and Miguel Carlin. Freda was predeceased by her son-in-law Marty Thatcher (Shannon), by her parents Katherine & Charles Sparks, and by her parents-in-law Earl & Ruth Carlin. Freda was a graduate of Holmes High School, Class of 1961, and retired from Procter & Gamble after a 39-year career. In retirement, she continued to live her faith through numerous volunteer commitments. On Saturday, October 19, the family will receive family and friends beginning at 9:30 am with a Memorial Service celebrating the life of Freda to follow at 12:30 pm. Both will be held at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. The family has requested no flowers, but instead to continue Freda's mission of selflessness by donating to the following: The Robert and Freda Carlin "Unsung Hero" Award, University of Kentucky, 210 Malabu Dr, Lexington, KY 40502; Boone County 4-H Council, PO Box 876, Burlington, KY 41005; Friends of Boone County Arboretum, 9190 Camp Ernst Rd, Union, KY 41091. Additionally, if attending the service, please help continue Freda's annual coat drive by donating a child's or adult's coat, which will be distributed to schools within Boone County. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
