St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Mason - Frederick A. Contant beloved husband of 62 years to Barbara A. Contant nee Kaufhold. Loving father of Susan (Scott) Greisl, Mary (Jay Bosse) Sowders, Debbie (Melissa Hoffman) Wendelken, Frederick (Karen) Contant, Nancy (Scott) Ranz and David (Laura) Contant. Also survived by 51 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother of Eileen (late Paul) Gangloff, Pat (Bill) Wiebold and Judy (Jerry) Luebbers. Passed away June 8, 2019, at the age of 85. Visitation will be held at St. Susanna Catholic Church 616 Reading Rd, Mason, OH 45040 from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 9, 2019
