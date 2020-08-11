1/
Frederick (Freddie Jo) Cornist
1944 - 2020
Frederick (Freddie Jo) Cornist

Cincinnati - Freddie Jo was born on February 10, 1944. He passed away on August 4, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved father of Kimberly (Juan) Bailey. Life-long companion, Barbara Wolfe. Devoted grandfather of Garren & Lyndsey Carter. Dear brother to Albert (Lois) Cornist, Ada Allen, Debbie (Randolph) Hunter, Diane (Eddie) Shelton, Darwin and Darryl Lyons. Visitation Saturday, Aug. 15 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Funeral at 11:00 am. Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home 11400 Winton Rd. (45240). Social distancing and facemasks required.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
