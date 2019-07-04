|
Frederick DeBra
Loveland - Frederick Ellis DeBra - Born October 1, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Fred B. and Martha Wanetta (Murphy) DeBra who preceded him in death. Fred passed on to Glory with his Savior on July 1, 2019 at the age of 73. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna Carol (Reed) DeBra; his children Rebecca (Patrick) Burgess, Joshua (Traci), Ryan (KC), and Seth (Mallory) DeBra; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his five siblings, Wanda, Rosie, David (Diana), Nina (Jim), and Leah (Bill), along with his in-laws Sandy and Morris (Michelle). His cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear friends were important to him. Fred DeBra was a graduate of Indian Hill High School and the University of Cincinnati. He served in Vietnam. He and Donna met while he was sheriff in Dodge City, and he won her heart after a duel with the notorious "Black Bart." Frederick Ellis DeBra was a husband, father, believer, Papaw, philosopher, storyteller, teacher, writer, creator, poet, actor, mechanical contractor, comic, coach, dancer, intellectual, chocolate milk and ice cream connoisseur, preacher, swimming pool technician, and friend. What Fred loved most was God, Donna, and family. Service information available at www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 4, 2019