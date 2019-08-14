|
Frederick Henry Hudepohl
Milford Twp. - Frederick Henry Hudepohl, beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Dottie" (nee Bushmann) Hudepohl. Devoted father of Mike (Mary Ann) Hudepohl, Marianne (Jeff) Messinger, Ron (Anne) Hudepohl and the late David Hudepohl. Loving grandfather of Dan, Jeff, Justin, Trent, Cristina and Megan. Dear brother of Ginny (late Richard) Wilker, Al (Bernice) Hudepohl and the late Millie (late Ray) Bloemer. Also survived by dear sister-in-law Mary Baumer. Fred served in the United States Army during the Korean War and is a Purple Heart recipient. Fred passed away on Monday August 12, 2019 at the age of 90. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10:00AM. Burial at St. James Cemetery (White Oak) with celebration of life to follow at Knights of Columbus Hall, 3144 Blue Rock Road (45239) from 11am-2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019