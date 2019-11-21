Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ohio Living Llanfair
1701 Llanfair Avenue
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ohio Living Llanfair
1701 Llanfair Avenue
View Map
Frederick J. Foraker Obituary
Frederick J. Foraker

Cincinnati - beloved husband of Jacqueline Foraker for 69 years, dear father of Chris Foraker, Julie (Harry) Green and Frederick "Rick" (Judy) Foraker, grandfather of Andy (Anna), Alan (Jessie), Christine, Matthew and Victoria (Zach), great grandfather of Ainsley and Avery, brother of the late James Foraker. Retired from the Cincinnati Fire Department in 1980. Frederick passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation at Ohio Living Llanfair, 1701 Llanfair Avenue, 45224 on Monday, November 25 from 10 until service at 11. Donations may be made to and Ohio Living Llanfair. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
