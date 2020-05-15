Frederick P. Gregg
Green Twp - Gregg, Fred. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Gregg (nee Grinkmeyer). Loving father of Wayne Gregg, Pamela (Jimmie) James and Ken (Donna) Gregg. Devoted grandpa of John Gregg, Amy (Collin) Green, Tim (Marie) Gregg, John James, the late Jeffrey Gregg and Kerri James. Great-grandpa of Dominic and Aiden Gregg, Piper Green, Cameron Gregg, Bro Green and Elena Gregg. Proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in WWII and the Korean War. Passed away May 13, 2020. Age 93. Visitation and services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House 350 Erkenbrecher Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45229. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.