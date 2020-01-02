|
Dr. Frederick Robert Dwyer, Jr.
Dr. Frederick Robert Dwyer, Jr. known to friends as "Bob" or "BD", passed away surrounded by family on December 31, 2019, at 67 years old.
Bob attended MSU and University of Minnesota. Professor of Marketing at the University of Cincinnati for 35+ years.
Lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Kathleen (nee Haefner) and his children, Christopher (Susie), Michael (Carolina), Matthew, Daniel (Addie), and John, by his mother, Doris (M) Young, four grandchildren and four siblings.
Visitation: Clepper - Kelsch Funeral Home, TODAY Friday, January 3, 2020, 5-7pm.
Funeral Mass: St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Royalmont Academy and the Legionaries of Christ. Online condolences to family at www.clepperkelsch.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020