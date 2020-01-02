Services
CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI
2961 MADISON ROAD
Cincinnati, OH 45209
(513) 731-1944
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clepper - Kelsch Funeral Home,
2961 MADISON ROAD
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Dwyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Frederick Robert Dwyer Jr.

Add a Memory
Dr. Frederick Robert Dwyer Jr. Obituary
Dr. Frederick Robert Dwyer, Jr.

Dr. Frederick Robert Dwyer, Jr. known to friends as "Bob" or "BD", passed away surrounded by family on December 31, 2019, at 67 years old.

Bob attended MSU and University of Minnesota. Professor of Marketing at the University of Cincinnati for 35+ years.

Lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Kathleen (nee Haefner) and his children, Christopher (Susie), Michael (Carolina), Matthew, Daniel (Addie), and John, by his mother, Doris (M) Young, four grandchildren and four siblings.

Visitation: Clepper - Kelsch Funeral Home, TODAY Friday, January 3, 2020, 5-7pm.

Funeral Mass: St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Royalmont Academy and the Legionaries of Christ. Online condolences to family at www.clepperkelsch.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -