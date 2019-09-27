|
G. Gibson Carey IV
Mount Carmel - Gibby Carey passed away at his beloved farm in Mount Carmel, Ohio on September 24th surrounded by his wife, children, and dogs. Ever the raconteur and consummate storyteller, here are highlights of the story of Gibby in five short chapters:
CHAPTER 1: GIBBY'S CHILDHOOD. Gibby was born in the Worthington Valley north of Baltimore to a larger than life adventuring father and society mother. Raised at the end of the depression on a Maryland farm, he was profoundly influenced by his own father's story telling. His love of angling took hold catching trout in the Western Run, and his love of the English language and literature from learning grammar at the Gilman School and ultimately at Princeton where he majored in English, honing his own skills as a storyteller at the feet of the literary masters he ADORED: Dickens, Thurber, Saki, and Conan-Doyle. He joined the ROTC and served in the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
CHAPTER 2: GIBBY'S LOVES. Gibby gave his heart fast and true to Anna Kirwan Steck whom he married in 1956. He spent the rest of his life celebrating her, adventuring with her, supporting her career, and perhaps most importantly keeping her "dry and warm." Gibby's love extended beyond AK to his four children whom he loved extravagantly. He loved his farm in Mt Carmel as if it were a fifth child. He loved The Literary Club in Cincinnati where he surrounded himself with other gentlemen storytellers. He loved his church, he loved fly-fishing, he loved bacon, he loved his Easter Egg hunts, he loved splitting wood, he loved making cider, and he loved any and every opportunity to be with with his family and friends.
CHAPTER 3: GIBBY'S CAREER. Towards the end of his service in the Army, Gibby was crossing the base and noticed an advertisement asking "What are you going to do, young man, when you get out of the Army? Procter & Gamble has a fine job waiting for you." Not having a better answer to the question, Gibby landed a job as an Associate Copy Manager in 1957. He remained a loyal and passionate part of the company until he retired 37 years later. He played many roles over the years at P&G, but his real contribution was not so much selling soap, but finding, coaching, and cultivating people who modeled the kind of character, respect, excellence, and humanity he believed to be the essence of P&G's corporate DNA. While others looked after P&G's share performance, Gibby looked after its soul.
CHAPTER 4: GIBBY'S GOOD WORKS. Gibby was fond of saying that "good things don't happen in life by magic. They happen when people roll up their sleeves and get to work." These were more than words for Gibby. Gibby was board chair of his children's school, a leader in his church, the president of the Literary Club, board president of the Adirondack League Club, and many others. He was most passionate about the Cincinnati Opera and the Cincinnati Free Store Foodbank, two organizations he served as board member and president with tireless energy and enthusiasm for twenty years.
CHAPTER 5: GIBBY'S LAST CHAPTER. Gibby died at his home on Tuesday morning. He was 85 years old, and is survived by AK, his wife of 63 years, three children, eight grandchildren, and twenty or so chickens. A celebration of his life will be held at St. Thomas Church in Terrace Park on Saturday, September 28th at 3:00. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Free Store (www.freestorefoodbank.org) or the Cincinnati Opera (www.cincinnatiopera.org).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 27, 2019