Gail Spaulding
Liberty Twp. - SPAULDING, Gail S. (nee Bayes). Beloved wife of Rev. Clarence Spaulding Jr., for 60 years. Loving mother of Larry (Angela) Spaulding. Cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn and Arron and one great-grandson. Dear sister of Rev. Gary (Sandra) Bayes. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away August 3, 2020 at the age of 77. Visitation will take place at the Carthage Church of the Nazarene 33 W. 65th St. Cincinnati, OH 45216 Friday from 5PM until 7PM. Funeral Service will take place Saturday at 11AM at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to the Carthage Church of the Nazarene. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.