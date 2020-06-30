Gail Weitzel
Colerain Twp. - Gail R. Weitzel (nee Breitenbach), beloved wife of the late David L. Weitzel. Devoted mother of David (Pam) Weitzel Jr., Jerome Weitzel and Daniel (Sherri) Weitzel. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Mary Mason, Barry, the late Charles and the late Ronald Breitenbach. Gail passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 83. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (July 2) from 1pm until time of funeral service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.