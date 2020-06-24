Gary A. Westrich
Gary A. Westrich

Springfield Twp. - Gary A. Westrich. Devoted father of Nicole C. (Michael) Westrich-Purdy. Loving brother of Joyce (Allyn) Beamer, Greg (Patricia) Westrich, Geoff (Diane) Westrich, and Gerry (Debbie) Westrich. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Special friend of Karen Quigley Hitz. Gary passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 69 years. He played handbells for all the churches he belonged to throughout his life, and was a proud member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity at Marshall University. Showed his love for others through the acts of kindness that he displayed towards them. Services will be private. Please follow this link on Friday, June 26th at 1:30 PM EST for a live webcast of Gary's graveside service https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/31824/hash:57E4605997D0BF6A. There will be a Celebration of Life planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
