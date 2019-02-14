|
Gary Allen Arts
Union - Gary Allen Arts, 74, of Union, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. He earned a Master's Degree in Chemistry from Miami University, Oxford, worked as a chemist at Hilton-Davis in Cincinnati and Arkema in Carrollton, KY and was a member of Union Presbyterian Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Emily Ann Arts; parents, Robert William and Julia Carrie Arts; sister, Kathleen Arts. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann Arts; sons, Robert William Arts and Mark Allen (Kelli) Arts; granddaughter, Amanda Mae Arts; sister, Donna Lynn Nelson; aunt, Elsie Rininger; nieces, Megan and Emily; nephew, Ben; numerous cousins; beloved friends and his faithful four-legged friend, Paulie. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16 from 10 - 11AM with funeral services following at 11AM at Union Presbyterian Church 10259 US Highway 42 Union, KY 41091. Burial will be in Arlington Memorial Gardens, Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to Union Presbyterian Church or Cincinnati Lab Rescue, P.O. Box 30561, Cincinnati, OH 45230. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019