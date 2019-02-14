Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Presbyterian Church
10259 US Highway 42
Union, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Presbyterian Church
10259 US Highway 42
Union, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Arts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Allen Arts

Obituary Condolences

Gary Allen Arts Obituary
Gary Allen Arts

Union - Gary Allen Arts, 74, of Union, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. He earned a Master's Degree in Chemistry from Miami University, Oxford, worked as a chemist at Hilton-Davis in Cincinnati and Arkema in Carrollton, KY and was a member of Union Presbyterian Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Emily Ann Arts; parents, Robert William and Julia Carrie Arts; sister, Kathleen Arts. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann Arts; sons, Robert William Arts and Mark Allen (Kelli) Arts; granddaughter, Amanda Mae Arts; sister, Donna Lynn Nelson; aunt, Elsie Rininger; nieces, Megan and Emily; nephew, Ben; numerous cousins; beloved friends and his faithful four-legged friend, Paulie. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16 from 10 - 11AM with funeral services following at 11AM at Union Presbyterian Church 10259 US Highway 42 Union, KY 41091. Burial will be in Arlington Memorial Gardens, Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to Union Presbyterian Church or Cincinnati Lab Rescue, P.O. Box 30561, Cincinnati, OH 45230. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.