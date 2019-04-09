|
Gary Askren
West Chester - Askren, Gary beloved husband of 49 years to the late Brenda Askren (nee Manning). Loving father of Todd (Debbie) Askren and Scott (Melissa) Askren. Dear grandfather of Julian, Todd II, Lindsay, Clinton, and Hayden. Gary passed away April 7, 2019 at the age of 73. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd., West Chester, OH 45069, Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral service will begin Friday at 10 a.m. at Hodapp Funeral Home- West Chester. Burial at Rest Haven Memorial Park will immediately follow after Funeral Service. Memorial donations may be made to 3229 Burnet Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45229
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019