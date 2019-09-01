Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Gary Daniels

Miami Heights - Gary D. "Obie" Daniels, 80, Aug. 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Norma L. Padgett Daniels, devoted father of Kathy Lusby (Alan); Dan "Moony" (the late Jacqueline), Renee & the late Stephen Daniels, beloved son of the late Alma (nee Knight) & Carl Daniels & dear brother of Phyllis & William Daniels. Also survived by many grandchildren, gr. grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Retired weigh master at Consolidated Grains. Visitation Wed., Sept. 4, 9 AM until service at 11 AM at Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. Interment following in Maple Grove Cemetery. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
