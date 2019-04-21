Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel
2145 Compton Road
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel
2145 Compton Road
Cincinnati, OH
Colerain Township - age 76, passed away on April 16, 2019. Gary was born in Charleston, WV to Delbert and Lucille Whited. Gary was married to Rosemary Whited of Colerain Township, Ohio for 38 years. He was preceded in death by parents; sibling, Carlos (Connie) Whited. Gary is survived by wife, Rosemary Whited; children, Tammy Wagner, Joy (John Butler) Whited, Larry Hacker; grandson, Blake (Andrea) Wagner; siblings, Delbert Ray (Wendy) Whited and James D.(Lois) Whited; several nieces and nephews. He will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Friends may call from 10am until Services at 11am on Tuesday, 23rd of April, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the of ones own choice.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
