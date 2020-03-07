|
Gary Hockett
Gary Hockett husband of the late Linda M. Hockett (nee Molk) beloved father of Megan (Rich) Kanis and Courtney (Danny) Smith, loving grandfather of Trey, Reid, and Paul Kanis, dear brother of Sharon (Joe) Fitzharris, caring brother-in-law of Nita (Bob) Parmley, devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away on Mar. 7, 2020 at age 76 years. Service at Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, 6474 Beechmont Ave. on Wed. Mar. 11, at 11:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Wed. from 10-11:30 AM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020