Gary J. MirlenbrinkBeloved husband for 45 years to Deborah Mirlenbrink (nee Bruns), loving father of Kathryn "Katydid" (Heather) Yonker-Helms, Mathew (Jessica) Mirlenbrink and the late Angela Mirlenbrink, dear grandfather of Landon, Hunter, Ryder, Skylar and Connor, brother of Diane (Earl) Moeller, Janice (Ted) Palmer, Norbert (Peggy) Mirlenbrink, his twin Sharon Mirlenbrink and Sue (Russell) Carlton, beloved son of the late Herman and Marian Mirlenbrink. Passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Age 65. Visitation will be Friday, September 11th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 10AM until time of memorial service at 12 Noon. Memorials may be made to Kidney.org