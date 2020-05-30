Gary Jordan



Gary Jordan, beloved husband of Robin (nee: Sims) Jordan. Loving father of Gary Jordan Jr (Jacquie Wells-Jordan) and Mandy Finamore (Jay Finamore).



Stepfather of Randy Ravenscraft and Steven Ravenscraft.



Dear brother of Michael Jordan, Carol Godbey and Robin Stouder.



Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Passed away Monday, May 25th, 2020 at the age of 69.



A Celebration of Life will be planned for the near future.









