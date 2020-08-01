1/1
Gary Lee Sarver
Gary Lee Sarver

Westwood - Gary Lee Sarver, 72, July 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna Sarver Grayson, devoted father of Janette Cox, loving grandfather of Jessica Coffey; Justin, Preston & Roger Dale (Destiny) Cox, loving son of the late Ruth & Ralph Sarver & dear brother of Janet Willoughby, Joan Stephens, Gerald & the late Gene Sarver & Joyce Douglas. Also survived by 8 gr. grandchildren & preceded in death by 2. Gary was a graduate of Colerain High School & worked at Lodge & Shipley. He was a member of the Finneytown Church of God. Visitation Tues., Aug. 4, 1:15 PM until time of service at 1:45 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Cleves. Memorials, if so desired, to the Am. Heart Assn. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
01:15 - 01:45 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
AUG
4
Service
01:45 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
