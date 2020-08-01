Gary Lee Sarver
Westwood - Gary Lee Sarver, 72, July 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna Sarver Grayson, devoted father of Janette Cox, loving grandfather of Jessica Coffey; Justin, Preston & Roger Dale (Destiny) Cox, loving son of the late Ruth & Ralph Sarver & dear brother of Janet Willoughby, Joan Stephens, Gerald & the late Gene Sarver & Joyce Douglas. Also survived by 8 gr. grandchildren & preceded in death by 2. Gary was a graduate of Colerain High School & worked at Lodge & Shipley. He was a member of the Finneytown Church of God. Visitation Tues., Aug. 4, 1:15 PM until time of service at 1:45 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Cleves. Memorials, if so desired, to the Am. Heart Assn. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com