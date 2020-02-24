|
Gary Lee Singleton
Mt. Healthy - Gary Lee Singleton, age 70 years, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Gary was retired after a long career as a Police Officer with the Milford Police Department, where he was instrumental in leading the youth programs for the department. Beloved husband of the late Susan Weber Singleton. Dear father of Tracy (Brian) Brunsman and Holly Singleton. Loving grandfather of Breanna, Daniel, Nicholas and Jacob Brunsman. Devoted brother of Patricia (Mike) Kelley, Connie Chamberlain, Jerry (Diane) and Bobby Singleton and brother in law of Barb (Gary) Bashford. Cherished uncle of Heather (Daniel) Orona, Kurt (Carly) Bashford and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Saturday, February 29 from 9 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to or Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020