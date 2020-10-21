Gary Leever
Maineville - Gary Robert Leever. Loving husband of 41 years to Deborah (nee DeVaux) Leever. Cherished father of David (Paige) Leever and Anna (Nathan) Bucher. Beloved grandfather of Alice and Hayes. Son of the late Robert and Ruth Leever. Dear brother of Bruce (Janet), Glenn (deceased), Carol (deceased), Dale (Stacey), Mark, Wayne (Beth), and Judy (Rick) Powell. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Gary was a beekeeper and spend a lot of time doing mission work in Haiti over the last 15 years. Passed away October 20,2020 at the age of 68. Friends will be received Friday, October 23 from 10 AM - 12 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Masks are required. Interment Maineville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Haiti, PO Box 1441, McMurray, PA 15317 or to the Maineville United Methodist Church, 60 E. Foster Maineville Rd., Maineville, OH 45039. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com