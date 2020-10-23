Gary McDowell
Cincinnati - Gary L. McDowell, loving husband of Linda McDowell (Grote), the girl next door, for 49 years. Beloved father of David (Lauren) McDowell and Lori (Seth) Dorn and grandfather of Zach, Lizzy, George, William and Colette. Preceded in death by his brother Norman McDowell and his sisters Shirley McDowell and Wanda (Tom) Ely. Always quick with a laugh, Gary will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Gary passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20th at age 75.
Gary was a graduate of Norwood High School and the University of Cincinnati. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves. He worked as an accountant, a business administrator at Purdue University and the University of Cincinnati, a realtor and finally a broker for his own residential real estate firm, AA Realty Inc.
Gary was a lifetime competitor. As a child, he loved backyard games of croquet, badminton and wiffleball. In his teens, he bowled for the Pepsi-Cola All Stars and played football for Norwood High School. Into his forties, he played racquetball, often beating opponents half his age. Later in life, he played in the National Scrabble Tournament and picked up golf. Even days before his passing, he was still playing cards.
A private graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Road, Blue Ash, Ohio 45241 at 2pm on October 27th. Please maintain an appropriate social distance and wear a face covering over your nose and mouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to support a college scholarship for a student from Norwood High School: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gary-l-mcdowell-memorial-scholarship
