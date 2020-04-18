|
Gary R. Hericks
Cincinnati - passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at age 65. Dear son of the late Harry and Dorothy (nee Luchte) Hericks. Dear brother of Sharon (the late Tom) Smith, Judy (Larry) Auberger and the late Joe (surviving wife Diane) Hericks. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In accordance with the CDC recommendations regarding the COVID-19 Virus, the burial at St. Joseph New cemetery will be privately held by the family. The family request in Gary's memory please make a donation to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020