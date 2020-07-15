1/
Gary "Papa" Truster
1951 - 2020
Gary "Papa" Truster

Amelia - Gary Lynn Truster, 68, of Amelia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born December 12, 1951, in Hamilton, OH, to the late Merle and Lois Truster. Gary was the loving husband of Debby Truster (nee Zeigler). Beloved father of Susan Stoffel (Ryan), and Greg Truster (Angie). Papa of Nicholas, Gracyn, and Leelynd. Brother of Dale Truster (Sue), Cheryl Wilson (Garry), and Sharon Peck (Robert). Also survived by many nieces, and nephews, and he served as a father figure and mentor to many others. Gary was a hardworking, self-employed business man for over forty years. When he took the time to play, he enjoyed his time on the golf course with dear friends, and relaxing on his boat with his family at Lake Cumberland. He was so proud of his three grandchildren, and they gave him great joy and happiness. Gary always lived by the motto "Life is Good." A public visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 8:30 AM until time of funeral service at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to in honor of Gary to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45242, or C3 (oncology unit) at Anderson Mercy Hospital www.mercy.com. Interment Pierce Twp. Cemetery.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
10:30 AM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
