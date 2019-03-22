|
Gary W. Parker
Cincinnati - Gary W. Parker beloved husband of Donna S. Parker (nee Pickering) devoted father of Nick (Veronica) Parker and Felicia (Andy) Bush, dear brother of Kenny and Rick (Bonnie) Parker, Karen Ketchum, and the late Charles Stidham, loving grandfather of Nicholas Jr., Ashley, and Drew, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mar. 20, 2019. Age 68 years. Residence Oakley. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. Mar. 26, at 10 AM. Friends may visit on Mon. from 5-8 PM. Family prefer memorials to Linwood Baptist Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019