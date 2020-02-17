Resources
Fairfield - Beloved husband of Susan Jones (nee Shull). A dear son of Verlie Jones and the late Jack Jones. Loving brother of Mitchell (Susan) Jones; Brother-in-law of Don (Barbara) Shull and Deb Shull-Fancote. Cherished uncle of Bob (David) Herschede, Amy Shull, Jen Shull, Steven (Christina) Shull, Missy Fancote, David Fancote and Kevin Jones; 3 great nephews. Gary passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10am until the time of the Memorial Service at 11am at White Oak Christian Church, 3675 Blue Rock Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45247. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Villages of Mt. Healthy Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
