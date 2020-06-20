Gay A. Tekulve - Wood
Cincinnati - Gay A. Tekulve-Wood, Nee Walter 84, passed away June 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held June 27, 2020 at Spring Grove Cemetery at 11:00AM. For full obituary and to leave online condolences go to www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.