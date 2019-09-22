Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Western Hills - Gay Havlin Guethlein, beloved wife of the late Albert H Guethlein, loving mother of Libby Guethlein, sister of the late Tom Havlin, sister-in-law of Mary Schneider, Jean Michaels and Edith Richardson, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Died, Thursday, September 19, 2019, age 86. Please join the family for the Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 10:30 AM, St Aloysius Gonzaga Church. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
