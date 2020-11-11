1/
Gayle Ann Saylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gayle Ann Saylor

Okeana - (Golden), beloved wife and soul mate for 45 years to Danney Saylor. Dear sister of Sheere (Bob) Brock, Christy (Mark) Sweeney, Jill (Scott) Scoggins, Azura (Bernie) Gierach, Melissa (Doug) Campbell, Ruth (Terry) Ochs, Cami Golden and the late Denise Golden. Sister-in-law of the late Daniel Plavsic and Wayne Meurer. Daughter of the late Doris Marie (Miller) Golden and James "Jimmie" Golden. Step-daughter of Cheryl (Edmonds) Golden. Loving aunt of Ashley Cardwell, Chelsey Brock, Hope Scoggins, Jaclyn Holt &Taylor Campbell. Preceded in death by her niece Jessica Mullins. Suddenly, Friday, November 6, 2020. Along with her husband Dan, she managed Rumpke Sports Park for over 37 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 15, from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home,10385 New Haven Rd. (Harrison). Eulogies will begin at 5 pm (Masks are required). Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children Research Hospital. neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Service
05:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved