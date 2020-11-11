Gayle Ann Saylor
Okeana - (Golden), beloved wife and soul mate for 45 years to Danney Saylor. Dear sister of Sheere (Bob) Brock, Christy (Mark) Sweeney, Jill (Scott) Scoggins, Azura (Bernie) Gierach, Melissa (Doug) Campbell, Ruth (Terry) Ochs, Cami Golden and the late Denise Golden. Sister-in-law of the late Daniel Plavsic and Wayne Meurer. Daughter of the late Doris Marie (Miller) Golden and James "Jimmie" Golden. Step-daughter of Cheryl (Edmonds) Golden. Loving aunt of Ashley Cardwell, Chelsey Brock, Hope Scoggins, Jaclyn Holt &Taylor Campbell. Preceded in death by her niece Jessica Mullins. Suddenly, Friday, November 6, 2020. Along with her husband Dan, she managed Rumpke Sports Park for over 37 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 15, from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home,10385 New Haven Rd. (Harrison). Eulogies will begin at 5 pm (Masks are required). Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children Research Hospital. neidhardminges.com